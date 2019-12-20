Historic rocket launch lights up the sky

Frriday, Dec. 20, 2019

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -You may have woken up to a strange sight Friday morning. A string of light was seen across the southeast.

A Boeing CST-100 spacecraft hurtled through the early morning sky on Tuesday, leaving a massive contrail in its wake. Many called in, sending pictures and video to the WTOC newsroom, wondering what was in the sky and where it came from. The craft was strapped to an Atlas V rocket that launched from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

This is Boeing’s first CST-100 Starliner spacecraft. NASA will use the ship to take astronauts and cargo to the International Space Station. The ship measures 14.8 feet and is designed to carry seven astronauts.

Boeing received $4.2 billion in 2014 during one phase of the Commercial Crew Transportation Capability program that made the launch possible.

Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.