Historic Dent's funeral home destroyed from fire, fire officials say

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta Fire & EMA says a historic building was lost to a fire this morning.

Fire officials say the old Dent's undertaking building, which has stood on D'Antignac St. since 1900, has burned down.

They say they responded to the abandoned funeral home around 5:00 a.m. According to officials, crews found an intense fire and began immediate search and rescue operations from what part of the building they could access.

Firefighters say they found a dog and pulled it to safety. The dog survived and is in custody of animal control.

Fire officials say there are no reports of injuries. Crews are still working at the scene attending to what remains of the building.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.