Historic Hosannah Church in Augusta damaged after fire

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A historic church in Augusta caught fire early Wednesday morning after the building next to it went up in flames.

The deacons said Hosannah Baptist Church on Ellis St. caught fire around 12:30 am.

They said this is not the first time the church has been on fire. Eight months ago, there was a fire at the church, but no damage. They said this time, there is damage to the roof, windows and some water damage inside.

Officials are trying to determine the exact cause of the fire.

