Hilton, American Express offering one million hotel rooms to medical professionals

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WMBF) – Hilton and American Express are teaming up to help those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting next week, Hilton and American Express will donate up to one million hotel room nights across the U.S. to doctors, nurses, EMTs, paramedics and other frontline medical staff who need a place to sleep or isolate from their families, according to a press release.

The offer is available through the end of May.

Hilton is initially working with 10 associations who collectively represent more than 1 million healthcare workers to provide access to the program, designed to support individuals who would otherwise have to spend their own money on accommodations, the release stated.

“During this crisis, we have seen so many examples of medical professionals working in the most challenging circumstances, sacrificing their own needs for the greater good. They truly are heroes,” said Hilton President and CEO Christopher J. Nassetta. “We are honored to extend our Hilton hospitality to them during this difficult time.”

Rooms will be available across a variety of Hilton brands, including Hampton by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, DoubleTree by Hilton and others, the release stated. Hotels will be staffed by team members who have received additional training on relevant health and safety measures to safeguard their own and their guests’ well-being.

