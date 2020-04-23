High winds, weather cause power outages across the CSRA

Thursday, April 23, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- High winds and weather from a storm system that came through the CSRA on Thursday has knocked out power to thousands of customers.

According to Georgia Power, approximately 7,000+ of their power customers are without power at this hour.

In Richmond County, just over 6,500 residents in the CSRA have lost power. Columbia County only has 212 customers without power.

Across the river in South Carolina, over 4,000 Dominion Energy customers have lost power in Aiken.

While the CSRA did not receive severe thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon, the storms were powerful enough to produce gusty winds.

