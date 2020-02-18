High marks, few issues in Deputy Nicholas Nunes' personnel file

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – Details continue to trickle in on that deputy dispute that ended with two Richmond County deputies disciplined.

Today were learning when Deputy Brandon Keathley comes back to work he's being reassigned to another zone. Just yesterday, the other deputy involved, Nicholas Nunes, resigned.

We shared Keathley's personnel files with you Monday, and now we have our hands on Nunes’ file. Our I-Team was the first news outlet to report the incident during a shots fired called.

In the 56-page file, Nunes showed huge improvements from 2018 to 2019. He was hired in February 2018. Nunes was promoted from jailer to deputy 3 months later.

Nunes had a car crash in his deputy patrol car in September where he was found at fault and had to pay $750. The sheriff did mention this to us last week when addressing the incident.

Looking over his 2018 performance review, Nunes was marked unsatisfactory for problem solving and marked improvement for accepts directions and constructive criticism.

One of the comments said, "Deputy Nunes needs to improve in his overall knowledge of his job. Deputy Nunes needs to learn to accept corrective criticism when given about the job.”

He had huge improvements from 2018 to 2019 with all high remarks.

"Deputy Nunes has shown respect with other deputies and the community and always puts others before himself when working,” one comment said.

Another comment was Deputy Nunes makes sound and timely decisions while under stress.

This is still a homicide investigation.

The sheriff's office is looking for 15-year-old Jacquavious Taylor. Deputies believe Taylor shot 17-year-old DeAngelo Burns.

