"He's good, let him in." Suspects in home invasion identified themselves as someone victim knew to get inside

Monday, July 22, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- We're learning more details about what happened when suspects entered an apartment and shot a woman in Augusta over the weekend.

An incident report for the Magnolia Parks Apartments home invasion-turned shooting claims three women were in the home when there was a knock at the door.

One woman, Krystal Bolton, told deputies she was in the living room with her friend, the shooting victim and homeowner Jonta Moss, and a third woman was in a bedroom when the suspects knocked.

When asked who was there, the men apparently responded with, "it's Chuck."

When asked if she knew them, Moss said: "yeah he's good, let him in." That's when Bolton opened the door and two men forced their way inside. The report lists them as unknown men, not the person who Moss knew as Chuck.

Bolton started running off when she heard gunshots. She heard one of the men saying, "where it's at?" Then she heard Moss saying she didn't have anything.

Bolton says one of the suspects was a black man around 5'8" tall, weighing about 175-180 pounds. The other suspect was about 5'10".

Moss was shot in the leg. The third woman in the apartment, Shandrisa Moore, used her car to take Moss to the hospital.

Monday, deputies tell News 12 they found marijuana, cocaine, crack, MDMA pills, and three handguns in the apartment. Moss, Moore, and Bolton are all charged with possession of marijuana with intent, possession of MDMA with intent, possession of cocaine with intent; and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

