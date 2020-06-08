Here's where you can get free coronavirus testing this week

Monday, June 8, 2020

A drive-through coronavirus test

There will be two more mobile coronavirus testing sites available this week in the CSRA, plus a continuing one

Here’s a look at what’s planned.

• On Tuesday, a site will open in Wilkes County, Ga. Testing will be offered at the Washington Wilkes Comprehensive High School, 1182 Tignall Road in Washington, from 9 a.m. to noon. You must make an appointment by calling 706-721-5800.

• In Aiken County, S.C., you can get free testing on Thursday with a state pop-up site. it will be at Leavelle McCampbell Middle School, 1120 Weldon Way in Graniteville, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. You do not need to schedule an appointment.

• Testing continues on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays at a stationary drive-up testing location in the parking lot of the Walmart at 3338 Wrightsboro Road in Augusta. Free testing is offered from 7-9 a.m. You’ll need to register ahead of time at https://doineedacovid19test.com.

