Here's what you need to know about Border Bash

Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- We're only one day away from the 26th Annual Border Bash.

The annual pep-rally, which continues to grow each year bringing in thousands, opens this Friday (October 11) at SRP Park.

VIP tickets to this year's event have sold out, however, general admission tickets are still available and kids 12 and under are FREE.

If you're planning to attend, be sure to keep chairs and outside food and drinks at home.

Organizers say there will be ample refreshment options and plenty of seating available offering a great view of the stage.

Dogs are allowed but your "fur-baby" will only be welcomed in the concourse area of the stadium, not on the field.

Lastly, if you're concerned about parking, organizers say you can expect the strategy to run like a normal GreenJacket Home Game. If you'd like to see what that looks like, CLICK HERE to view the parking map.

Here's a brief rundown of the evening:

5:00 p.m. Gates open.

5:45 p.m. Enjoy music by The Embers

7:15 p.m. Performances from the USC / UGA Cheerleaders

8:30 p.m Enjoy music by The Swingin' Medallions

Need more information?

Border Bash website

SRP Parking for Border Bash website