Here's the plan for Georgia bars and nightclubs to reopen today

Monday, June 1, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Today, Georgia bars and nightclubs are allowed to reopen after weeks of forced closure in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

They’re the latest businesses being allowed to reopen as pandemic restrictions re gradually lifted in Georgia and across the country. Gov. Brian Kemp announced the reopenings last week even as he renewed a public health state of emergency for third time.

Kemp has given 39 safety requirements for all bars and nightclubs to follow in order to reopen.

Here are some of the highlights:

• Employees will face temperature checks and health screenings.

• Inside customer totals will be limited to 25 people of 35% of capacity.

• Facilities must be thoroughly and regularly sanitized.

• Drinks may be served only to seated customers.

• Party sizes will be limited to six people.

GET THE DETAILS:

• Read the governor’s full list of rules for reopening businesses

• Read governor’s renewal of public health emergency

DIG DEEPER ON THIS STORY:

• Why some Augusta bars won't reopen even when they're allowed to

• Local bars put beer back on tap in hopes of reopening soon

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.