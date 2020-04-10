Here's how to get a free drive-up meal-to-go in Augusta

Friday, April 10, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A local effort will provide free drive-up meals-to-go today in Augusta.

Our Generation Management in partnership with MaHaSu Productions and Soul Notes Entertainment, will provide the meals beginning at at 2 p.m. at Miracles Unlimited Ministries, 2417 Regency Blvd., Suite 3, in Augusta behind the former Regency Mall.

RELATED | Coronavirus coverage on WRDW.com

During the “Our Hearts Reaching Out” event, volunteers will pass out the meals for everyone in each vehicle as they drive up. Recipients must be present to receive a meal.

Volunteers will practice social distancing and will wear protective masks and gloves.

“The Bible says give and it shall be given unto you. This is our way of helping out,” said Marquis Francis, CEO of Our Generation Management. “We just want to be a blessing to the community in this time of crisis. We will be giving the food away until it runs out. We’re all in this pandemic together.”

Our Generation Management brings together faith-based community events. Food sponsors include Marcos Pizza, Wing Stop, Krystal Burgers, Belair Donuts and The Pizza Joint.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.