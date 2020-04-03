Here's everything you need to know about the Georgia shelter-in-place order

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office released an FAQ document on the order Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued to shelter-in-place as a way to cut risks of transmitting coronavirus.

The document outlines which types of businesses and other establishments must close, what it means to shelter in place, who will enforce the order and other issues.

It came as sheriffs in Georgia were deputized by the governor to enforce the order and as local authorities fielded calls from confused and scared residents who'd read rumors floating around on social media.

It also came as the governor's office opened a toll-free hotline, 1-844-442-2681, to answer residents' questions about the order.

READ THE FAQ DOCUMENT HERE



READ GEORGIA GOV. BRIAN KEMP'S SHELTER-IN-PLACE ORDER HERE

