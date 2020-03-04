Here we go again: More rain brings more river level issues

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – Here we go again. We are supposed to get two to four inches of rain in some areas.

Since the last time it rained, the water levels in the river haven't gone down.

At the top of Thurmond Dam, the water is about 3.5 feet from overflowing.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says 23 gates will likely stay closed.

Five or so days without rain gave the lake a little breathing room, but the Corps is still releasing water down river -- four times their normal level at 224,000 gallons per second.

That's enough water to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool every 3 seconds. That's given the basin more space to handle this rain, but it’s keeping the river high in Augusta, and the Corps says it will stay above normal for at least another week.

A few feet makes a big difference. We could be where we were a few weeks ago.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.