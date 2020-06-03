Here are the details about Augusta crash that injured deputy

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office released details Wednesday about a crash involving a deputy the day before in downtown Augusta.

The crash occurred Tuesday afternoon as Deputy Troy Moses was driving his patrol car east on Broad Street, according to the agency.

As he was approaching the intersection with Sixth Street, the driver of a westbound vehicle attempted to turn left onto Sixth Street into the path of Moses’ vehicle, the agency said.

The vehicles collided, causing Moses’ vehicle to veer off the roadway and strike a light pole.

Moses was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where he is recovering, according to the agency. The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

The accident is under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol.

Moses has been a member of the agency since December 2016. He previously worked for the Richmond County Marshal’s Office.

