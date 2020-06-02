Here are 3 positive signs in the two-state's coronavirus fight

There's positive news this morning on the battle against coronavirus.

Here are three things to know:

1. Hard-hit Georgia city sees some hope

In a part of Georgia that’s been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, the phoebe hospital system in Albany says it now has its lowest number of coronavirus patients since mid-March. There are currently 47 patients in ther system. The city at one point had the highest number of coronavirus cases of any Georgia city outside Atlanta, and some patients were being sent to Augusta.

2. Antiviral drug remdesivir shows promise

A new study on an antiviral drug that's been shipped to Augusta University Health shows it can help patients with moderate COVID-19 pneumonia. Remdesivir maker Gilead Sciences says a study of 600 patients found those given a five-day course of the drug were 65% more likely to see improvement after 11 days, compared to those given the standard of care. The results have not yet been published in a peer-reviewed medical journal, but Gilead says in the coming weeks it plans to submit the data for publication.

3. Antibody therapy trials have begun

The first human trials have begun in Atlanta for antibody therapy as a way to treat coronavirus. Pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly says patients in New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta are now receiving the treatment. Right now, the trial is in phase one, which will test whether the therapy is safe and well-tolerated in humans. Those results are expected by the end of this month. If it proves to be effective, the treatment could be available by the fall.

