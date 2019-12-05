Hephzibah woman who allegedly helped ISIS to be sentenced

Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A Hephzibah woman accused of helping ISIS is expected to be sentenced in court Thursday afternoon.

Kim Vo waived her federal indictment back in July.

Vo was a cyber student taking hacking courses at Augusta Tech, but court documents filed against her say she was still a student at Hephzibah High School when she allegedly began working with ISIS.

Kim Vo had about six different alias names online before her arrest. She is charged with "conspiring to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization."

A release from the Department of Justice says Vo joined a group called the United Cyber Caliphate in 2016. They serve as an online branch of ISIS, carrying out cyberattacks against Americans.

Vo has pled guilty to the superseding information. She will be sentenced around 2:30 p.m.

