Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020

HEPHZIBAH, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Looks like a Hephzibah resident is going to "come on down" on The Price is Right Thursday morning.

According to CBS, one lucky contestant who listed their hometown as Hephzibah is appearing on the show.

While other details have not been listed, consider this your reason to turn on the game show this morning.

We'll be watching!

