Hephzibah mother charged with cruelty to children after sons found with bruises, rash

Monday, Sept. 16, 2019

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A mother is facing child cruelty charges after deputies say the children's father reported her.

The father says he noticed some bruises on his kids' faces and bodies after picking them up from their grandmother's house on Old Waynesboro Road Sunday around 9:00 a.m.

A report says the responding deputy also noticed bruising, bumps, and a rash on the children before going to the grandmother's home for questioning.

The boys' grandmother says they fell in the yard while "playing rough", and that's how they got the bruises.

She says said that the children were taken from their mother, Brittany Lee Judy, and she was given custody a month ago. The grandmother said that she works and Brittany comes over and watches the children.

When deputies spoke to Brittany Judy, she told them the rash was diaper rash that she used an ointment on, then the kids had an allergic reaction. The ointment she used was expired and she had used lotion to try to treat the irritation.

The young boys were taken to a doctor and stayed overnight at a hospital for evaluation. DFACS arrived to the hospital, took photos, and said the mother is only supposed to see the children when supervised.

The boys are being handed over to their father as Brittany Judy is charged with two counts of cruelty to children.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.