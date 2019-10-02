Hephzibah man, two others plead guilty in U.S. District Court to production of child pornography

Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019

News 12 at 6 O'Clock

HEPHZIBAH, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Three men have pled guilty in the U.S. District Court on one count of Production of Child Pornography, according to Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

They are 48-year-old Richard Hunt Moore Jr. of Hephzibah, GA, 40-year-old Charles Casey Garner and 40-year-old Carl Scott Ruger.

According to court documents and testimony, the investigation started when Moore was found with a minor at a motel in Augusta.

Later, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the FBI found child pornography on electronic devices in Moore’s possession.

Garner, Ruger and a fourth suspect were identified during the following investigation that determined the men had been involved in the exploitation of a juvenile for the production of child pornography.

“The crimes these men committed are gut-wrenching and disgusting,” said U.S. Attorney Christine. “Our prosecutors and law enforcement partners won’t rest while a single one of these pedophile predators walks the streets. No matter what dark shadows they hide in, we will find them and drag their perverted crimes into the light.”

The charge carries a minimum of 15 years in federal prison and up to 30 years, along with substantial fines, restitution and asset forfeiture.

After they complete their federal sentences, each of them will serve a period of supervised release, since there is no parole in the federal system.

There was a fourth suspect in the investigation, but he committed suicide in Illinois before he was able to be questioned.

The cases were investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI, along with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tara Lyons and Marcela C. Mateo.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

