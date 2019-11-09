Hephzibah man killed in fatal accident, coroner investigating

Saturday, November 9, 2019

HEPHZIBAH, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Coroner says he is investigating the death of a man who was killed in a car crash on Story Mill Road Saturday morning.

He says Charles Prescott, 39, was the driver and only occupant of the vehicle. Coroner Mark Bowen says Prescott's pickup truck struck a van head-on as it traveled in the opposite direction.

Prescott was pronounced dead on the scene at 6:31a.m. He says the cause of the death was multiple blunt force trauma.

