Help is on the way for many contract-based employees hurt by coronavirus' economic impact

Friday, March 27, 2020

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Unemployment claims have surged on both sides of the river as more businesses close.

The beauty industry, mostly made up of contractors, is taking an especially hard hit. The consumers are too -- left at home with nothing but time and scissors.

The good news is help is on the way. Congress passed a bill this afternoon that will extend unemployment benefits to the self-employed.

Nikki Arthur's clients began canceling days before the salon officially closed.

“I had a full book one day, and the next thing I knew I had nobody on the book,” Arthur said.

Governors in the two-state have not issued specific orders to shut down nail and hair salons -- only limiting the number of clients in a business at a time. Some cities battling COVID-19 have forced salons to close. Augusta did it last week. Nail Salon of North Augusta voluntarily closed on Monday.

“We come in contact with a lot of people daily, and people don’t care if they are sick; they come in there with snotty noses,” Arthur said.

Arthur's self-employed. Many nail techs, hair stylists, and estheticians work as independent contractors. The salon shut down meant an immediate shut down to her cash flow.

“May rent isn’t due until the first of the month,” Arthur said. “What’s today? The 27th? So I have until the 4th to pay it.”

Five thousand hairdressers and cosmetologists are registered with the state of South Carolina and more than 9,300 in Georgia.

Pandemic unemployment assistance will extend benefits to gig workers, contractors, and others who wouldn’t otherwise qualify for underemployment but cannot work due to the coronavirus emergency.

“Listen, I have people reach out to me to ask how to take their nails off,” Arthur said.

Clients are seeing the ugly impact, too. Just search for #PandemicBangs on social media.

“I have no plans on cutting my own bangs, and I hope nobody does,” Arthur said.

What she does hope is that everyone supports her and others in the beauty industry when salons can reopen.

The president is expected to sign the bill. Benefit amounts will be calculated based on previous income using a formula. Self-employed workers would also be eligible for an additional $600 a week provided by the federal government. Out of work contractors can apply right away with their state’s unemployment office.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.