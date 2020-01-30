Help is on the way for RCSO needing new recruits

Friday, Jan. 31, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – Help could be on the way to get more deputies through the doors of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Right now, they have a shortage of more than 70 deputies. But a new class of trainees could change that.

There have been classes of 20, 25, and even 30 at Augusta Tech's law enforcement academy. But this year, they’re training 35.

Though it’s a very important job, it’s a very difficult position to fill.

“We definitely need more qualified people to come in and do this job,” Eric Snowberger, director of the law enforcement academy, said. “I don’t think it’s getting any better anytime soon.”

He tells me a big challenge is having new officers ready to go when deputies call it a career.

“We are losing not only just people not wanting to be in the business anymore, but we are losing a lot of the Baby Boomers to retirement,” Snowberger said.

Earlier this month we told you the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office had 77 openings, so they're sponsoring students to help fill those positions. Other local agencies are, too.

“Agencies are starting to hire people they are taking people from the jail and sending them because they need more people on road patrol,” Snowberger said

The class is 18 weeks long and it’s all hands on.

“I can fit 36 back there, so I will take as many until I get back up until that number,” Snowberger said.

Snowberger hopes these classes continue to max out.

Once training is complete, they'll be certified to work pretty much anywhere in the state of Georgia.

So far, we know at least 16 will be staying locally with some coming to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office and others heading to Waynesboro Police Department.

