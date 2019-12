Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- I Heart Media and News 12 NBC 26 are working together to raise money for the Children's Hospital of Georgia and the Children's Miracle Network!

You can help donate money over the next several days by texting 51555 or calling 866-412-KIDS!

By making a donation, you can help kids across the CSRA have a normal life while fighting diseases and illnesses.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.