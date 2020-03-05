EMA: 'Hurricane level' rainfall washes out dirt roads in southern counties

Thursday, March 5, 2020

News 12 at 6 O'Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- In the southern counties of Augusta, heavy rainfall washing out dirt roads has led to numerous road closures.

During a news conference today, Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency for all counties south of I-20 for heavy rainfall and intense flooding.

River levels are continuously causing dirt and paved roads to flood over. Numerous schools have closed and more than 23 roads have closed in multiple counties such as Burke County, Emanuel County, Jenkins County and Screven County.

"When you are looking at 334 miles of dirt road that are damaged, I mean, you are looking at a tremendous financial, you know, problem for our county," Mikki Saxon, Deputy Director Screven EMA, said. "We've got washouts, major ruts, you know the ditches are washing out. On a scale of 1 to 10, I mean I'd say for us it's probably an 8."

And that's compared to hurricanes according to Saxon.

Three weeks of consistent rain has put multiple counties in desperate need of road repairs. EMA crews are taking up extra shifts to catch up on repairs as the rain continues.

Burke County Sheriff's Offices advises people to stay off the road if possible. The office is trying to find trouble spots quickly and more road closures may go into effect.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.