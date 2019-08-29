Hearing set for two charged in woman's nightclub beating

Thursday, August 29, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The two women arrested and charged in the brutal beating of a 24-year-old woman outside an Augusta nightclub are expected to appear at a hearing Friday morning.

Jordie Holt, who is charged with aggravated battery, and Hollie Carter, who is charged with only aggravated battery, may appear at the Augusta Judicial Center at 9 a.m.

Both are being charged with in the incident that left Brittany Stevens injured so badly that she could lose her sight in one eye.

Stevens says two girls approached her several times yelling at her about an ex-boyfriend while she was waiting for her Uber.

They started to get aggressive, so she went across the street, through an alley to get away, but then she realized there was a wall.

That's when the beating allegedly took place.

A third person, Michael Gordon, is also expected to appear at the hearing on charges of making a false statement to investigators.

According to officials, Gordon told deputies a black male ran up to Brittany Stevens and hit her with his knee, knowing the information was untrue.

