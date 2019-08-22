Hearing scheduled for juvenile charged in threats case in Thomson

Thursday, August 22, 2019

MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A hearing is scheduled Friday morning for the McDuffie County juvenile charged in connection with threats that rattled the Thomson community.

That juvenile is charged with making terroristic threats, creating a false alarm, and violation of the gang statute.

McDuffie County officials have been investigating as many as three threats against students in Thomson. One of those threats was at least a year old and had resurfaced recently.

Earlier Wednesday, the McDuffie County Sheriff's Office addressed the situation publicly, via Facebook saying:

"The McDuffie County Sheriff's Office is currently working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Thomson Police Department, and McDuffie County BOE Police to investigate the recent threats to our schools. We greatly appreciate the tips received so far and encourage everyone to notify us with any information that you have to assist in the prosecution of the person(s) responsible."

That hearing is set for 9 a.m.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved