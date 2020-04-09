Health departments will collect data of COVID-19 risk on African-Americans

Thursday, April 9, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Black people have historically dealt with underlying health conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and asthma at a higher rate than other races. And factors like these, coupled with COVID-19, could mean life or death.

Both South Carolina and Georgia state health departments are working to get complete data by race in each county.

But the break down the departments have so far, already reflects a grim nationwide narrative.

"Look at predisposing conditions that led to bad outcomes -- unfortunately disproportionate in the African-American community," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said.

And according to local officials, the present disparity is just a symptom to an already known disparity.

Take Richmond County for example: about 60 percent of the community is black, and at least one-third faces poverty and limited access to healthcare. Well, before this outbreak, according to the U.S. Census.

Medical experts note the poverty faction as a likely contributor to a racial gap in COVID-19.

In Georgia, before this week, race wasn’t always reported to the Department of Health. But when race and ethnicity are pushed into the data, black people made up 52 percent state COVID-19 deaths.

And Patsy Singletary felt as if she came close to it.

"I feel as if I am in congestive heart failure," she said. "So those same symptoms of extreme fatigue and that dry cough."

The mom already suffered from previous heart conditions. Heart failure, diabetes, and asthma which have the highest rates among the black community which makes them more vulnerable to severe cases

But, it's not all extreme like in Annie Chonana's case.

"No fever, no cough, no shortness of breath," Chonana said. "I picked up a bag of Doritos, put one in my mouth, I noticed I couldn't taste it."

Thankfully, she only lost her sense of taste and smell compared to other symptoms. But she knows there are people who've loss far greater in her own community.

Across the river in South Carolina, black people account for only 38 percent of cases but make up half of all COVID-19 deaths

And the biggest fear is that these numbers only reflect times where race was actually reported into the data.

Officials across the two states told News 12, they are now backtracking reports, to collect racial data on the cases missing it.

The effort in hopes of finding resources and solutions to this disparity.

Georgia Department of Health will release Richmond, Columbia, and Burke counties' racial data soon.

South Carolina DHEC will continue to show cases by zip code and county. But the racial data online will be statewide not by county.

