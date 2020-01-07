Heads up, everyone: Your Girl Scout cookie dreams are about to come true

Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The 2020 Girl Scout cookie season starts Jan. 10.

Booth sales begin on Feb. 21, and all sales end on March 15. You can advance order your cookies by contacting a Girl Scout troop near you or calling 1-800-849-GIRL (4475).

Along with the start of the new season, boxes will have brand new packaging featuring current Girl Scouts taking part in various scouting activities.

New favorites like Lemonades are making a return along with Thin-Mints and Peanut Butter Patties. However, certain flavors will be available in certain council markets for as long as supplies last.

