Head-on crash with semi kills driver of car near Modoc

Tuesday, June 2, 2020

MODOC, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- One person died in a crash that closed U.S. Highway 221 for several hours, according to authorities.

The four-vehicle crash occurred at 8:20 a.m., Monday on the southbound side of the highway in the area of Hamilton Branch State Park 12 miles south of McCormick.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported that the crash occurred when a Ford Edge traveling south on the highway crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Edge, who was wearing a seat belt, was trapped in the vehicle and had to be mechanically extricated. The driver died at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to a hospital with injuries, according to the patrol.

A southbound log truck and a northbound Nissan Altima were struck by debris from the crash, according to the patrol.

Each vehicle had only one occupant, according to the patrol.

MORE | 3 local boys' families mark anniversary of tragic accident

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

