Head-on crash south of Modoc closes South Carolina Highway 28

Monday, June 1, 2020

MODOC, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- South Carolina Highway 28 will be closed for several hours due to a vehicle crash with injuries, according to authorities.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported that the crash occurred at 8:30 a.m. south of Modoc near Hamilton Branch State Park after a passenger car heading south on the highway crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer.

The extent of injuries was unknown, but the road will be closed for several hours, according to the McCormick County Sheriff’s Office.

