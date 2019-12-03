He was the 'brightest light in their lives'. Now these grandparents are telling the story of the young man who saved three other kids

Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

WILLISTON, SC (WRDW/WAGT) – Colton Williams died in a hunting accident with his father on Thanksgiving.

His grandparents now say they don’t blame the father for the accident.

They say Colton was their world, their only grandson, and the "brightest light in their lives.” The 9-year-old still held their hands everywhere they went and never left them without a hug. Colton's grandfather, Vince Furtick, says his favorite memory -- the memory that gives him peace -- is pretty recent.

“He said, ‘What do you think heaven is like?’” Furtick said.

It’s this simple question that’s giving the grandparents peace.

"I said, ‘Well, first of all, you're never going to have to go to bed because there's no darkness there,’” Furtick said. “And I said, ‘If you get an idea you want to go fishing, all you have to do is just go fishing.”

Colton may be gone, but if heaven is anything like they imagine, they know he’ll be okay.

"He said, ‘You really think it's like that?’ And I said, ‘I don't know, but it's beyond what you can imagine and it's all the best stuff,’” Furtick said. “And he just got quiet and smiled."

They say it was an accident that took his life. Colton’s dad accidentally shot him while they were rabbit hunting.

“That was what rocked our world to the very core,” Furtick said.

It was a call that sent them running to the hospital with the Thanksgiving turkey still in the oven.

"We don't blame him and never have blamed him for one moment because we know how much he loved his son,” Furtick said.

The family decided to donate Colton's organs. He saved three children's lives that day.

"We had no hope,” Furtick said. “This was just a really bad, bad thing and there was no bright light anywhere."

It's the gift of life that gives them a purpose again. The gift of giving that gives them hope.

"We're crying tears because we miss our grandson, and those families are crying tears because their child is saved. And that's an amazing thing,” Furtick said.

A GoFundMe account to pay for funeral expenses raised more than they ever could have imagined. They plan to donate that money and any more raised for South Carolina's Take One, Make One Foundation. It gives underprivileged kids the opportunity to hunt and fish.

You can also go on www.scwaterlaw.sc.gov/education/tomo/donationsdemorials and donate in memory of Colton Williams.

In addition to the donations, there are also plans for a youth hunting day in honor of Colton. It'll be on January 4th.

