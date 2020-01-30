'He leaves a great legacy': Friends, fellow officers remember life of Lt. JR Compton

Friday, Jan. 31, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – If you've gone to a festival or event in downtown Augusta, you probably saw or met Richmond County Lt. JR Compton.

He served his community for 30 years and today, he was laid to rest.

Sheriff Richard Roundtree said Compton was looking forward to retiring this spring after 30 years of hard work. The 54-year-old wanted to spend more time with his children and wife. He says the saddest part is that now -- he won't get to.

All who knew Compton knew it would have been a retirement well-deserved.

“I guess the only fault he had was he was always working. Every time you saw him, he was in uniform somewhere doing something,” Roundtree said.

His office was right in the heart of downtown Augusta, supervising events and making sure all who attended were safe.

“He was an expert on safety, whether it be security during the festival, when to close streets,” Brenda Durant, who helps organize Arts in the Heart, said.

Durant says she worked with Compton at Arts in the Heart for more than 20 years. Though he took his job seriously, people who know him remember his personality as being -- at times -- quite the opposite.

“He thought his jokes were funny, but they were funny in a way where you had to know his personality,” Durant said. “They came from a good heart.”

To the sheriff’s office, the loss is great.

“He leaves a great legacy,” Roundtree said.

But this one is hard for the community as well.

“He was part of our festival family, so he was really like the uncle that worked at the event with us,” Durant said.

Compton was one of the few people left at the sheriff's office who had worked at the Augusta Police Department back in the day. He was laid to rest at Westover Memorial Park following his service.

