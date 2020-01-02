"He knows exactly what I'm going through." Two teens take on cancer together

Thursday, January 2, 2020

News 12 at 11 o'clock

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Two Columbia County teenagers became roommates in Statesboro for college, but they found out they would be taking on a lot more together than just freshman year.

Tanner Haywood found out he had Ewing's Sarcoma, a rare bone and tissue cancer, on his 14th birthday.

"'Am I going to die?' That's the first thing that pops into your head," he said.

He finished treatment about a year later, but the cancer came back again and again and again.

"The feeling like you're laying on the ground and you just get one more kick to the gut," he said.

In September, he was diagnosed for the 4th time.

"I was just like, 'God, what are you doing?'" he recalled. "This ain't funny anymore."

Just weeks after Tanner's 4th diagnosis, his roommate, Blaise Webber, had some trouble breathing. When he went to the hospital, he found out he had Hodgkin's lymphoma.

"They're like, 'You have stage 4, like the worst possible,'" Blaise said when asked about the moment he was diagnosed. "They're like, 'It's all the way from your neck all the way down to your belt line. All the lymph nodes possible.'"

One of the first people he turned to was Tanner.

"We're cancer brothers," Blaise said with a smile. "Having someone else that actually goes to that chair and sits and gets chemo helps a lot."

The two knew each other back in high school for years, but ran in different circles. Now, they have a connection only they can understand

.

"I know exactly what he's going through," Tanner said. "And he knows exactly what I'm going through."

Through prayer and positivity, these two teens are taking the fight back to cancer.

"You gotta realize that nothing's gonna change," Blaise said. "You just gotta do it."

"I just gave everything to God," Tanner said. "Every issue that I had. Every problem. Every worry. Everything. You put it in a pile, you pray over it, and you forget about it because ain't nothing you're gonna do about it."

Tanner's last scan came up clear, and he has another one on Monday. Blaise still has chemo for another three to four months. You can follow along on their journey by liking Team Tanner on Facebook.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved