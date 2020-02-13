'He is somewhere else better': Community mourns 20-year-old killed in fire

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020

News 12 at 6 O'Clock/NBC at 7

LINCOLNTON, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Lincolnton community is mourning after Aubrey Jedidah Smith, 20, was killed in a house fire Wednesday night.

"He was very much in his faith. So I believe that he is somewhere else better," longtime family friend Kendra Sullivan said.

Rescue teams recovered Jed's body after neighbors saw the flames, smelled the smoke, and then heard an explosion.

"It honestly hasn't hit me yet," Sullivan said. "I don't think it's going to hit me for a while. I know a lot of other people can say that."

For people arriving in a steady flow outside the home on Sims Road Thursday, grief is overwhelming.

"it's sad, it's upsetting I remember being in that house when I was younger. It has a lot of memories," Sullivan said.

The fire destroyed the home from the inside out. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's office, it started on the opposite side of the house from where Jed was laying down.

The state fire marshal is still trying to pinpoint the cause. While it's unclear, one thing is certain, the Lincolnton community feels this loss.

"We all waited down here family and our friends and waited," Sullivan said. "Through and through, he was the best kind of person to have anywhere in your life. Whether it be friends or family."

Jed had just celebrated his birthday. Instead looking at like it was his last one, friends say they're just thankful he got another one.

Jed had three other brothers. Friends say the family is just trying to be strong right now.

The community is working on doing something to honor him. We'll keep you updated on that and his funeral arrangements as we learn more.

