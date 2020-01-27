'He chose you': A trip to the Pull-A-Part led to the reunion of a priceless family heirloom

Monday, Jan. 27, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – A priceless family heirloom is back where it belongs thanks to the power of social media.

And it all started with a trip to the Pull-A-Part in Augusta – not normally the place you’d ever expect to hold church, but that’s what it became on Sunday.

Let’s rewind. Last week, Regina Kirkland and her husband were looking for some car parts when she stumbled upon a copy of the Bible in the back of a car.

“I just happened to look over there, and I’m like, ‘That’s a Bible,’” Regina said.

It was Mary Mosley’s Bible, according to the inscription. Mary died 14 years ago, but now, all these years later, it’s been reunited with Mary’s daughter, Retha Handberry.

Retha believes this is just mom’s way of sending word.

“It’s unbelieveable,” Retha said, crying and arms outstretched to the skies. “Oh, mama. Oh, mama! You didn’t forget me did you, mama?”

Just like that, there was salvation in the salvage yard, and not just for the Mosley family.

“2019 was the year of loss – all across the board,” Regina said.

Kirkland lost her mother in September. She's restoring her mom's ‘95 Chevy Lumina, so that's how all this started. Mary Mosley's ‘96 Lumina was in the junkyard. Both women drove the same car, and died at the same age.

With the tears came hugs and an impromptu scripture reading.

"Blessed are they that keep his testimonies that seek him with a whole heart,” Retha said. “I can hear mama saying that."

At times, it looked more like a reunion than an introduction. It was an important moment now frozen in time -- one everyone knows was no accident.

“He chose you,” Retha said. “I don't know why, but He chose you.”

Then, Regina reached out to me.

“I can’t thank you enough,” Regina said.

So here we all are in a place where people look through broken vehicles hoping to find something useful, celebrating the power of something that's priceless.

Regina's mom's car now has parts from Retha's mom's car, which gave everyone chills.

A lot of other details, like Kirkland's Mortuary handling Mary's funeral -- Regina's last name is Kirkland -- also felt like signs.

