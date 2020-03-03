​"He brings a brightness to my day everyday." Hospice caretakers surprise Augusta man with dream day

Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Mitchell Ganus' wish came true thanks to his caretaking staff. (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- We often hear stories of terminally ill kids' dreams coming true, but we don't normally hear those stories as much when it comes to older people. Well, that's exactly what happened to one Gibson man when a simple wish came true.

Mitchell Ganus has gotten used to a lot of new things in his life, like his bed in hospice care.

"I wouldn't mind just getting out to mow the grass," Ganus told News 12. After suffering a stroke, his ability to do something a lot of us hate to do isn't even a possibility for him.

"He's a great character, always funny, always got jokes for me," CNA Sonya Thomas says.

Mitchell is in hospice care. He's been at Gibson Health and Rehabilitation for about a year and a half.

"He talks about fishing all the time that's one of his daily conversations that we have and how he liked to fish," Sonya told us.

With a wish that simple, Mitchell's team of nurses with Affinis Hospice decided to make it happen.

"Just to give somebody what they truly want is such a great thing, and sometimes we get emotional about giving them their wish."

It's emotion you can see and feel on Mitchell's face

"It's just wonderful to be outside away from all these walls," Mitchell said.

Mitchell's friends were in on the surprise too.

"He's like a big brother to me. Me and him are like family," said Ivlae Brown, a friend of Mitchell's.

Most of his biological family gone, so his friends and nursing staff fill that void.

"It comes from compassion. You have to have compassion for this job in order to make it successful, and with this one, he brings a brightness to my day every day."

Mitchell says it was the perfect day, aside from one thing.

"We had a swell time, except for one thing - the fish weren't biting."

