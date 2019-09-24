Having issues with Verizon? You're not alone

Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Verizon customers in parts of Georgia and South Carolina, as well as other parts of the country, are having trouble making calls.

According to DownDetector.com, parts of Richmond County, Columbia County, Atlanta, Savannah, and more are experiencing outages.

It's unclear when the outage will be fixed, or what's causing it. text messages seem to be going through fine, but calls may be an issue.

Most of the state of Arkansas is also experiencing the outage.

