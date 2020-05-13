Have you spotted one of these invasive South American lizards in Georgia?

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

REIDSVILLE, Ga. — A reptile conservation group says an invasive South American lizard that Georgia officials are attempting to eradicate has been sighted for the third year in a row.

The Orianne Society said the tegu lizard was recently found in Tattnall County.

The state Department of Natural Resources said the tegu has established itself in Tattnall and Toombs counties.

Officials say the lizard likely originated in Georgia as escaped or released pets.

Officials say tegus can grow up to 4 feet long and pose a threat to protected native wildlife including the eggs of American alligators and gopher tortoises.

Officials are advising people against leaving pet food outside their homes.

MORE | Georgia doctor's death blamed on attack by wild dogs