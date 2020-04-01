Have you seen this man? He's wanted on suspicion of public indecency

Wednesday, April 11, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Authorities are asking the public for help finding a man who’s wanted on suspicion of public indecency in Augusta.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred around 12:54 p.m. Tuesday in the alley next to the River Walk and 2nd City Distilling Co. The victim told authorities that the perpetrator was observed in lewd conduct at two locations.

Deputies conducted an investigation and found surveillance footage of a man they identified as Demarcus Hughes, 36, driving away in a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado, authorities said. There is an active warrant on file for him, they said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s agency at 706-821-1000 or 706-821-1080.

