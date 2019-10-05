Have you seen this man? Deputies searching for man wanted for aggravated assault and false imprisonment

Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 41-year-old man wanted for an aggravated assault and false imprisonment.

Deputies are looking for Keith Kennard Reese. He is 5'11 and has black hair and brown eyes. They say Reese has active warrants against him and is considered armed and dangerous.

Reese is wanted for an aggravated assault and false imprisonment that occurred on the 1000 block of Alexander Drive on Friday.

If you have any information, please contact Inv. Walter McNeil at (706) 821-1078, or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.