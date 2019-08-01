Have you seen this fake police car? What you need to know if you do

Thursday, August 1, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The North Augusta Department of Public Safety is looking for a man who has been impersonating a police officer.

There have been three confirmed incidents since Monday where a man in a blacked out Ford Explorer has pulled over drivers. The car has blue lights on the grills, but not on the roof.

Paula Ayer and her boyfriend were driving down Highway 25 yesterday when they saw the car.

"There was a black SUV going north and it had blue flashing lights in the grill," Ayer said. "I said 'he must be after somebody,' but it didn't look right. They didn't have any kid of insignias on the side."

That's because it wasn't a police car. Lt. Luke Sherman at North Augusta Public Safety said they got a call on Monday about a man who acted like an officer by stopping a car.

"He asked [him] for [his] license and registration," Lt. Sherman said. "Then he went back to his car and then came back up to the gentleman's car and gave him his information back. Didn't give him a ticket or anything."

The impersonator also asked the man if he could search the bed of his truck, which the driver allowed. He didn't take anything.

So what do you do if you find yourself in the same situation?

"If you feel you're being stopped by this specific car," said Lt. Sherman. "Pick up the phone and call 911."

If you're not sure if the car pulling you over is law enforcement or not, Lt. Sherman said to pull over anyway, but do it in a safe area with high population, such as a gas station.

Lt. Sherman says the impersonator could just be playing policeman, or he could be getting information from people to plan something bigger.

Each time he pulls someone over, it's a new charge. Each charge is a misdemeanor that carries up to a year in jail.

The impersonator is described as a 6-foot-2 black man with a beard. He was wearing a dark uniform with nothing indicating an agency. He also wears a circular style badge.

Anyone with information should call the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

