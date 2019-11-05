Have no fear, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is here... in Augusta

Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Let's be frank - we all dream of taking a ride in the Oscar Mayer WienerMobile. Now the giant hot dog is making some stops right here.

If you want to ketchup with the WienerMobile, it's going to be in Augusta at the following days and times:

Thursday, Nov. 7:

Pendleton King Park from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8:

Henry H. Brigham Senior Center from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m.

Trinity on the Hill from 5:00 until 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9:

1 Milledgeville Road from 10:00 a.m. until noon

PetSmart at 225 Robert C. Daniel Jr. Parkway from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 11:

Pendleton King Park from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m.

So, get your buns into gear and head to Augusta to check out the famed frankfurter this week and relish in its glory!

For more information about the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, head to the official website!

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.