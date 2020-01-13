Has missing man Edward Cruey been spotted in Modoc?

Monday, Jan. 13, 2020

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A man who has not been seen since Thanksgiving may have just been spotted.

Edward Cruey, 55, allegedly told his wife he was going out of town for Thanksgiving to see a friend and he may not return to Augusta.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, a man matching Cruey's description was spotted on Jan. 10 in Modoc, South Carolina at around 12 p.m.

Deputies say the man was walking in and out of the woodline around Highway 28. He was spotted wearing an olive green short sleeve shirt and pants.

If you have seen this person, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at 706-821-1080.

