Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- He's been an actor. A daytime television show host. A Broadway star.

Now, he's coming to the Bell Auditorium!

Harry Connick, Jr. is set to step foot in Augusta on March 14 for the True Love: An Intimate Performance Tour.

Tickets for the event will go on sale Friday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. through AECTix.com or at the SRP Box Office at the James Brown Arena.

