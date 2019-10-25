Harlem High student charged with threatening to shoot teacher in the head

Friday, Oct. 25, 2019

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A Columbia County student angry that his lunch was thrown away allegedly threatened to shoot a teacher in the head, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the sheriff's office, Earl Duane Torkkola has been charged with terroristic threats and acts and was granted a $5,100 bond.

The sheriff's office says Torkkola, a student at Harlem High School, was upset that his lunch was thrown away the day before and made the threat.

Torkkola also said he had access to firearms.

But staff, according to the sheriff's office, confronted Torkkola and he admitted to making the threat out of anger and that he wouldn't actually go through with the shooting.

Deputies also searched Torkkola's home with permission from his mother and found no firearms.

