Hard-hit region of Georgia could join AU coronavirus antibody study

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -- People who live in Albany or Dougherty County may soon participate in an Augusta University coronavirus antibody research study.

An Augusta University team has started testing people in Columbia County to see if they have antibodies for COVID-19. Researchers have said antibodies can usually protect people who have gotten a disease or virus once, from getting it again.

Now, they want to see if the same is true for the coronavirus, since we don’t know yet if people who have gotten it once, can get it again. Since Dougherty County was such a large hotspot for COVID-19, researchers want to test a sample of people here, now, as well.

“He expressed interest in doing this in Albany-Dougherty County because the high infection rate here. He said this might be a study where the findings would be published in a medical journal,” said Albany Mayor Bo Dorough.

The study would cost at least $80,000 for the city and county to both participate. Now city and county commissioners must decide whether they want to split the costs and join the new research study.

