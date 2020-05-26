Hancock County Offices on the Primary Ballot

Several offices in Hancock County will be up for election this fall. To narrow down selections, many of these offices will hold primary elections on June 9.

The following list of offices and candidates will be up for the primary election on June 9.

Hancock County Commission Chair



Ashley Clayton (D)



Sistie Hudson (D)



Hancock County Commission District 4



Elijah Barnes Jr (D)



Randolph Clayton (D)



Hancock County Probate Judge



T.L. Harris (D)



Sabrina Lamar (D)



Hancock County Sheriff



Richard Mayweather Jr (D)



Terrell Primus (D)



