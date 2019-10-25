Halloween events coming to the CSRA this year

Friday, Oct. 25, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- It's the time of year for scary costumes, ghoulish decorations, tricks, and treats!

It's Halloween-time across the CSRA, and there are a bunch of events centered around family fun leading up to the spooky holiday!

Friday, Oct. 25th

Howl-O-Ween Parade and Costume Contest: Join furry friends in awesome costumes around 6:00 p.m. for the annual Howl-O-Ween Costume Contest and Dog Parade. People and participants will start out at the store at 150-A Laurens Street SW at 5:45. The top dog will win 1-pound of fresh baked treats for a year!

Hay Rides and Marshmallows: Get your sweet treats in this fun tractor-pulled hayride down through Magnolia Springs State Park, and then roast marshmallows at the amphitheater and enjoy the beauty of the serene Magnolia Lake. Price is $3 per person or a maximum of $10 for a family of five or more. Pick up your hayride either at the Visitor Center parking lot or at the lake kiosk. Please bring either a Visitor Center receipt or cash for your party to board and receive tickets for marshmallows.

Saturday, Oct. 26th:

Walk With The Spirits:On Saturday and Sunday, you can head to Augusta's Westover Memorial Cemetery for a ghostly tour. Patrons will join a tour guide dressed as one of the spirits laying in the cemetery! One name popping up out of his mausoleum this year -- Bobby Jones. Adult tickets cost $20 and children ages 5-18 will cost $10 to get in.

Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee: Head out to downtown Augusta Friday (6:00 - 10:00 p.m.) or Saturday (10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.) for food, crafts, and music, all with a Halloween twist! There will also be rides, inflatables, and a costume contest. Saturday’s main stage entertainment will see Whiskey Run on stage at 6:30 p.m., followed by Spin Doctors at 8:30 p.m.

Doctors Hospital Halloween Safety and Trunk or Treat: Doctors Hospital Pediatric Care is hosting a trunk or treat event around 8:00 a.m. Saturday at their parking lot A. There will be treats, games, face painting, and more.

Halloween Carnival: Join the Augusta-Richmond County Public Library for a spooky Halloween carnival around noon on Telfair Street! There will be food, games, a costume contest, and many other family fun activities.

Fairytale Dreams Trunk or Treat: This event is free to the public with lots of fun for all! There will be candy, treats, and trinkets given to attendees as well as carnival-style games, multiple raffle prizes, craft and activity tables, a costume parade, shopping, and some of your favorite princesses and superheroes! There will also be concessions sales. From 2:00 p.m.- 3:00 p.m. The event will be focused on special needs families and 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. is general public.

A Haunted Evening at A.H. Stephens: Join park staff and Friends of A.H. Stephens for a fun evening of ghoulish events. Activities include a haunted hayride, treats, movie on the lawn, games, campfire, costume contest, and a campsite decorating contest for both RV and equestrian campers. Judging for the campsite contest will be judged by the public. Meet at the concession building behind the park office to join in on all the festivities. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. This is happening at 456 Alexander Street NW, in Crawfordville.

Sunday, Oct. 27th:

John de la Howe Trunk or Treat: The first annual trunk or treat event at John de la Howe School for Agriculture will be from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at 192 Gettys Road, in McCormick

Trinity Baptist Trunk or Trreat: Trinity Baptist Church is hosting their trunk or treat from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. at 4594 Columbia Road, in Martinez.

Monday, Oct. 28th:

Aiken Ghost Tours: Aiken Ghost Tours invites you to take a journey through Aiken’s past. Tour guide Kent Cubbage tells Aiken's history and legends, myths, lore, and much more. The tour is a walking tour and lasts approximately 75 minutes, with several stops throughout the downtown area, including the graveyard at St. Thaddeus Church and the Old Post Office. The tour begins at St. Thaddeus Church. Cost is $10.00 per person.

Wagener-Salley Trunk or Treat: Wagener-Salley High School is hosting its trunk or treat Monday starting at 5:00 and running until 7:00 p.m. at 272 Main Street South, in Wagener.

