Half a million dollars worth of marijuana seized from an Augusta home

AUGUSTA, Ga (WRDW/WAGT) -- Guns, money and marijuana were all taken from an Augusta home this morning, after two suspects were arrested.

Deputies arrested 26-year-old Jonathan Torres and 32-year-old Ahmad Rashada at the home on the 900 block of Holden Street in Harrisburg.

Inside the home, investigators found 196 pounds of Marijuana, which has a street value of about half a million dollars.

Investigators also found three guns and about $24,000 in cash.

Both Torres and Rashada face charges for marijuana trafficking and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.

