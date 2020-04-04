Hair freezing content announced winners for the COOLEST looks

Sunday, April 5, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Takhini Hot Springs Hair Freezing Contest is an annual winter contest. Contestants visit Takhini Hot Springs any day during the contest period when the temperature is below -20°C to freeze their hair and take crazy photos!

Located twenty minutes north of Whitehorse, Yukon, during the 2019/2020 contest, for every person that entered the contest, our sponsor Tim Hortons donated to the Outreach Van and Nongshim Noodles donated 5 packs of instant noodles to the Whitehorse Food Bank!

